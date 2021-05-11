Kodak Black may have lost some favor among the hip-hop community after pleading guilty to a recent assault charge, which led to lots of scrutiny on social media, but he's trying to gain it back the same way he earned it in the first place: with his music.

The Florida rapper recently announced his upcoming new music, teasing a fresh pack at the end of this week. Along with a preview of his new song "Thermillia," Kodak unveiled his cover artwork for the project. While it has not been announced whether this is an album, mixtape, or an EP, many are expecting this to be an EP with a few songs. Yak wears all-red on the cover, showing love to his Haitian roots with traditional prayer candles on the ground and more.

Haitian Boy Kodak will be released on May 14. It follows up the release of Bill Israel last year.

This week, Kodak caught the attention of thousands by getting a new tattoo in red ink over his eyelids. The ink spells out "Red Rum," or "Murder" backward. He also recently squashed his feud with Pooh Shiesty, so there's a chance they could be working together on new music soon.

Stay tuned for Haitian Boy Kodak on Friday.