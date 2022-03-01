The ladies seem to love Kodak Black and the rapper is sharing just how he slides into their DMs. Kodak reportedly welcomed a daughter into the world last month and has another on the way with two women who seem to both refer to themselves as the rapper's girlfriend. It isn't uncommon for entertainers to engage in polyamorous relationships or have several families—and Nick Cannon can attest to that wholeheartedly.

Meanwhile, Kodak Black is known for showing off his lady friends online or causing an internet storm after having a woman twerk on him as a hockey game date. While visiting the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast recently, Wallo and Gillie Da Kid wanted to know how the rapper approached women online.

"I probably send a drooling emoji," he said. The hosts wanted to know how many women actually fall for it and Kodak suggested that it works more than it doesn't. "Gotta switch my sh*t up now that I put it out there."

The trio also spoke about how DMs have given people more straightforward access to shooting their shots, as compared to pre-social media days. Gillie joked about having to have a nice car and if a woman was walking down the street, he would have to pull over, walk with her for a block or two, and hope that by the end she would actually give him her phone number.

Elsewhere, Wallo praised Kodak after the rapper stated that this was the first time in his life that he hadn't gone back to jail within a year's time. Check out clips from the chat, as well as the full interview, below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame)