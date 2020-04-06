Kodak Black and NBA Youngboy have been going at it heavily over the past day or so. Though it began with Kodak claiming Youngboy had "cooperated" with authorities following Yaya Mayweather's arrest, a claim later proven untrue, Youngboy began firing shots in a now-viral rant that has spawned many memes.



Earlier today, Youngboy fired yet another subliminal shot on Twitter, writing, "You deserve to be stepped on with that clout chasing shit." He didn't @ Kodak Black but it seemed pretty evident who he was talking about. He elaborated further on Instagram, writing, "oh yeah you proved you a bitch you clout chasing now. you can't get no more attention. Bitch you ain't no gangster."

Kodak has since issued his own response, brushing off NBA Youngboy's tweet. "Boy Shut Up U Ain’t Steppin On Nothing," Kodak tweeted.

Kodak Black has been strangely vocal in recent times, despite being locked up. Along with the recent feud with Youngboy Never Broke Again, Kodak Black hit social media to announce that he had a new project on the way titled, Kill Bill. No release date has been set but given that his case in New York City was resolved and he's currently the talk of the town, it wouldn't be shocking if it arrived sooner rather than later.