Comedian Lil Duval shook up hip-hop Twitter on Tuesday morning when he fired off a post about how he thinks that Kodak Black and Kendrick Lamar are on comparable levels in terms of their lyrics. The red-hot take earned thousands of responses from fans who either agreed with his sentiment or brutally differed from his viewpoint.

As people continue to react to Duval's take, which has Kendrick and Kodak both trending on Twitter, Florida's Project Baby has officially responded to the debate, commenting on The Shade Room's post about the tweet.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"I understand it be controversial Shit behind me but I’ll appreciate it if y’all just worry bout me Fa my talent & not da other shit on social media !!! Thank You," wrote Kodak on Instagram.



Screenshot via @TheShadeRoom on Instagram

After Lil Duval made the comparison, fans started to debate whether he has a point or not, arguing that if Kodak's lyrics were delivered with Kendrick's flows, he would be respected more.

A few days ago, Kodak responded to a fan who tweeted him about his sexual assault case in South Carolina, revealing that the case is closed and he never had to pay any settlement. Perhaps that's still on his mind judging from his response to the Kendrick comparisons. While controversies have often overshadowed his career, Yak is happy that people are finally starting to appreciate him and his talent.

What do you think? Are Kodak and Kendrick in the same lane lyrically? Or is Lil Duval's take a bad one? Check out his tweets below.