Unfortunately, it looks like Kodak Black's friendship with Jackboy is past the point of repair. At this point, the two Florida-based rappers have been at each other's necks for months following a dispute over money. While they have cooled off on one another beef-wise, Jackboy re-ignited the fire on Tuesday (March 15) when he commented on a post about the artists Kodak signs to Sniper Gang, saying they're not there to release music and are only there to be "crash dummies."

Seemingly suggesting that Kodak's signed artists are simply employed to his label to slide for him when something goes wrong in the streets, Jackboy earned a response from his former label boss, who claims that he has never signed anybody to be a stepper.









"Why he can't make another me," wondered Jackboy in a comment about Kodak. "Everybody on his lineup ass they not there 4 music n***as there 2 b crash dummies."

Kodak got wind of the message, responding, "I never sign a n***a to be no kinda steppa for me! Can't nan n***a who signed to me or round me on some rapping sh*t say I ask dem to slide fa me. I got my own n***as fa dat if anything!!! Real Steppas Round Hea Dat Know Me Gone Vouch!!! I'm Been Outchea."

What do you think about Jackboy dissing everybody on Kodak's team, and Kodak responding that he doesn't sign people to be crash dummies? Let us know in the comments.



