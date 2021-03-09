While Kodak Black's new-found freedom has the rapper stirring things up in the rap game's online space, not everything he's spouting is to simply antagonize or instigate. The rapper has been in headlines the past twenty-four hours due to a seemingly light-hearted feud with Lil Baby, that quickly unraveled into what appears to be beef-proper with Pooh Shiesty, who had taken offense to Kodak's comments about Baby.

Today, as the rapper continues to comment on Pooh Shiesty, he's also offered a few words of praise to a female rapper who was recently bestowed a new honor. Cardi B went viral this morning after it was announced that "Bodak Yellow" broke a new record for the artist. "Bodak Yellow" was certified diamond by the RIAA, thus making Cardi B as the first female rapper to ever obtain a diamond-certified single.

Ser Baffo/Getty Images

In response to this milestone, Kodak Black offered a tweet to Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow Went Diamond Dam Right @iamcardib," he wrote to New York native.

This is relevant to Kodak because the song's title infamously takes inspiration from Kodak Yellow. "I named it 'Bodak Yellow' cause the flow of the song, it will remind you of a song that Kodak Black did called 'No Flockin," Cardi explained to Genius in 2017.

Congrats to Cardi B on the success of "Bodak Yellow"! You can catch her performing at the Grammys this coming weekend.