Saturday, Kodak Black's Instagram page was cleared out and left with a new message from the rapper as he sits behind bars.

In a lengthy caption that sat under an inmate photo of the Miami rapper, Kodak detailed an experience where alleges that he was laced with an "unknown substance," denied medical help, and then attacked while under the influence.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"On October 29th I was laced with an unknown substance here in Miami, FDC," the statement reads. "That substance gave me an out of body experience and had me feeling like I was possessed and dying slowly. Upon this experience i managed to go to the CO’s office to seek medical attention (As shown on surveillance cameras). I was denied ! This left me in a state of paranoia."

This explanation begins to unravel Kodak's version of the reported fight that took place between himself and another inmate. Initial reports suggest that Kodak struck a correctional officer in the groin, leading to his hospitalization. According to Kodak, however, this fight is peppered with suspicious details.

""Shortly after I got into an altercation with an innate," he adds. "This same CO who denied me medical attention, proceeded to pepper spray me which instantly impaired my vision and I was oblivious to who was punching and grabbing me repeatedly in the face. Even after I was on the floor they continued to strike me and deploy more people. I was summoning for them to stop while gasping for my breath.This near death experience felt like dogs were tearing at my skin while they were grabbing and beating me while I was under the influence of this unknown substance that mysteriously hasn’t popped up in my Urine analysis and mysteriously the inmate I was fighting with went home the next day."



Ass a result of the fight, Kodak was sent into solitary confinement., In his message, he confirms that he has been in solitary for 45 days and that he was beaten so badly, that he had to be wheeled to the hole. Representatives for Kodak have previously stated their belief that foul play was involved in the situation.

The South Florida native is currently imprisoned after being sentenced to serve three years and 10 months for falsifying documents in order to obtain firearms. Read his full statement below.