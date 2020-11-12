Kodak Black Remembers XXXTentacion's Death On "Remember The Times"

Given that he’s been sidelined from the game due to a 46-month prison stint, Kodak Black has been doing his best to keep momentum strong. Yesterday, the Floridian rapper moved to galvanize his loyal fans with the release of Bill Israel, his first full-length album since 2018’s Dying To Live. Boasting features from Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez, Jackboy, and more, Kodak's new eleven-track record sparked positive responses from his fanbase, many of whom were eager to hear what he's been sitting on.

Off the top, Bill Israel kicks off with a reminder of what Kodak is all about, with "Remember The Times" displaying the same refreshing dose of emotional honesty fans have come to appreciate. Kicking off with an up-tempo flow, Kodak rides the melancholic instrumental while reflecting on previous personal losses. "I was in the cell when X had died, send me to jail, you know I'm gon' ride," he spits, alluding to the death of his friend and collaborator XXXTentacion. "Never gon' care, I'm never gon' cry, sent me to Hell, I got baptized there."

Though his jaded and borderline nihilistic lyrics may suggest otherwise, the pain in his voice makes it clear that Kodak is hurting -- in fact, it's part of what makes him such a compelling narrator. Hearing his story unfold on "Remember The Times" is the perfect introduction to Bill Israel, an album that arrives during a time of personal hardship for Kodak. Check it out for yourself below, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

