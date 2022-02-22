Kodak Black Releases New Song "I Wish"

With his new studio album releasing at the end of this week, Florida-based rapper Kodak Black has officially released a new single from Back For Everything, titled "I Wish."

As he experiences one of his biggest songs to date with "Super Gremlin," Kodak Black is pushing it forward with the release of his new music video, a toned-down record where he spills his soul about being pardoned by Trump, wanting to be there for his son, and wishing he doesn't get killed in the streets.





This release comes following "Grinding All Season," the recent single from Kodak's upcoming album which received mixed reviews. It also comes at a time when Kodak has been in the headlines frequently after getting shot last weekend at Justin Bieber's party in Los Angeles. The rapper sustained minor injuries and was back on his feet the next day.

Check out "I Wish" below and stay tuned for Back For Everything dropping this Friday.

Quotable Lyrics:

Get it done and we go have some fun

'Til somebody else say they want somethin'

I'm a gangsta, got pardoned by Trump

But I'm still out here bustin' my gun