Kodak Black Releases "Because Of You" Video From Prison

Kodak Black sings directly to his love interest in the video for "Because Of You," which was filmed before the rapper's prison sentence.

When you're moving like Kodak Black, it's always worth it to keep some material in the stash just in case you happen to get locked up. The Florida stepper has been in and out of prison for the majority of his career and, despite his recent appeal against his three-plus-year sentence, things aren't looking too bright for the 22-year-old. On the bright side of this, Kodak Black will only be in his mid-twenties when he's set to be released, which still gives him plenty of time to take back control of his career. However, he will seriously need to hunker down and get rid of his street ways, leaving behind that lifestyle in favor of the Calabasas joke he began a few years ago.

On Valentines Day, the Project Baby continued a tradition by dropping a song dedicated to his love interest. Perhaps he's singing about the girlfriend that has not been allowed to visit him in prison. Whoever is the subject of the record, Black has released a music video alongside the new song for us all to remember him by, as he will likely be halting any new drops for the near future. In the casual clip, he flexes in his Versace with his zoes, hanging around Florida and mouthing along to some of the lyrics.

Watch the video above. Free Yak.