Kodak Black Recruits Yo Gotti, Lil Keed, Rylo Rodriguez For "Amber Rolls"

Since his release from prison earlier this year, Kodak Black has been on a roll. The Florida rapper has been up to his typical antics but he's been keeping his fans satisfied with a flurry of new music, whether it's a new album, a single, or a guest feature. Overall, Kodak appears to be in good spirits and the steady output of music is a reflection of that.

On Friday, the rapper celebrated his 24th birthday but, it also became an occasion where fans also received a gift from Yak. The rapper unveiled Happy Birthday Kodak, a four-track EP that includes the massive posse cut "Amber Rolls." Kodak Black teams up with Yo Gotti, Lil Keed, and Rylo Rodriguez on the lavish single that plays off of Amber Rose's name.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

She know I'm the future, count free bands for my backend

They left a hole in Tyrone Hill like a Dolphin

Pat him on his back, last time I saw him in the coffin

