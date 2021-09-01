Kodak Black has occasionally ruffled feathers by speaking his mind with no filter, and while some have grown fatigued by the rapper's demeanor, others have grown to appreciate his unapologetic willingness to speak his truth. It's certainly made him a unique presence in hip-hop, a genuine gangsta rapper with mainstream sensibilities and a few notable co-signs to his name.

Recently, Kodak has come through to deliver his new mixtape Before The Album, and HipHopDX has drawn attention to an interesting bit of reflection from the project on the song "Too Boosie."

In the track, Kodak shines a bit of light on one of his former feuds -- this time with No Limit legend Master P, who previously expressed interest in the young rapper's career. As Kodak explains, he actually received a phone call from P's incarcerated brother C-Murder, who reached out amidst rumors that Kodak was beefing with his brother.

"C Murda, They need to set the sniper free," raps Kodak, kicking off his opening verse. "He was still calling me with rumors, I'm beefin' with Master P / And that's his brother, he peeped that I'm a real one." Though he doesn't share further details about the call, it's clear that it made an impression on Kodak, who seems to see kindred spirits in those who represent the culture of the streets no matter the cost.

It's fitting that Kodak highlights C-Murder's status as a real one, as the entire message of the song centers around celebrating those too authentic to fully integrate into the commercial space. They should appreciate like all the real ones and like set a Grammys up for the real ones," suggests Kodak, in the song's opening moments. "How you forget about Boosie, how you forget about B.G. and Soulja Slim? Shit, how do you forget about me, Chief Keef, Juvenile, and Plies? Forget the ni**as who died and niggas got murked, forget about Turk?"

Check out Kodak's "Too Boosie" below, and stream the entire Before The Album project right here.

LISTEN: Kodak Black - Too Boosie

