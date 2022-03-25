Doja Cat is seemingly tired of being a public-facing celebrity, telling her fans on Twitter that she "f*cking quits" on Friday (March 25) after her Paraguayan fans turned on her.

The pop-rap superstar was scheduled to perform in Paraguay this week but because of a dangerous storm, her set was canceled. Doja's fans inundated her with messages that they were waiting outside of her hotel but when she checked outside, she didn't see anybody. Her fans in Paraguay, as a result of not being able to see her, have been sending the artist hateful messages, seemingly forgetting that she is also a human being with emotions and feelings. The messages got so bad that Doja decided to make a brash decision, telling her followers that she's hanging up her microphone.

"I don’t give a f*ck anymore i f*ckin quit i can’t wait to f*cking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore," she tweeted. "Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f*cking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f*cking nightmare unfollow me. This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care."

As the world reacts to Doja Cat's apparent retirement from music, Florida-based rapper Kodak Black is upset to hear the news, stating that he wishes she changes her mind so they could collaborate on a song together.

"Doja Cat Bet Not Quit Musik B4 We Do A Song Together," tweeted Kodak on Friday.

Do you think Doja is really done with music, or will we be hearing from her again soon?