Pompano Beach, Florida native rapper Kodak Black has issued fellow native Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback and 2019 NFL MVP, a challenge for their hometown. Bring a Super Bowl ring back to Pompano Beach, and Kodak will bring home a Grammy as well. Simple, right?

Kodak and Lamar Jackson have a storied friendship coming from the same hometown, as both have gone on to be successful in their respective fields of rap music and professional football. Even though Jackson plays far up north in Baltimore during the NFL season, Kodak still represents his team with Jackson's jersey and a luxury Tesla decked out in Ravens colors.

"Bring The Super Bowl Back To The City This Year & Ima Bring A Grammy," Kodak's caption reads, tagging Jackson's Instagram account in the process. Jackson replied with two emojis: crossed fingers and a rocket ship. Seems like the sky's the limit.

Kodak is coming off a successful performance at this year's Rolling Loud; a comedic clip of an older woman vibing to one of his songs has gone viral over the course of this week.

Jackson is back in Baltimore preparing for the NFL season with the Ravens, but has just hit a minor roadblock as he landed on the team's COVID-19 Reserve list for testing positive recently. Despite his breakout MVP season in 2019 with the Ravens, the team has yet to make it very far into the playoffs, so Jackson and company will have to play a standout season in order to live up to those Super Bowl hopes.

What do you think about Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl chances this year? Can Kodak attract the attention of the Grammys given his recent output? Let us know in the comments below.