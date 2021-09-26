Over the last few years, Kodak Black has been very honest about his feelings towards Yung Miami of the City Girls. While the two have had their ups and downs in the media, there is no doubt that Kodak cares a great deal about her. In fact, Kodak has even found himself at odds with Yung Miami's ex Southside, who has told Kodak on numerous occasions to watch himself while speaking on her name.

All of these years later, it appears as though Kodak is still quite fond of Yung Miami as he gave her a bit of a shoutout on his Instagram story last night.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for TIDAL

As you can see in the clip below, Kodak is speaking to his fans about an upcoming show where he might be on the same bill as Plies and the City Girls. While giving props to these artists, Kodak made sure to reference Yung Miami by her government name all while claiming that he still feels a great deal for her. This was then followed up by some kissing sounds which made the whole clip quite humorous.

It remains to be seen whether or not this callout will work in Kodak's favor, although you can't help but give him some props for being so bold with it.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images