It feels like it's been years since Kodak Black has been back with us after his federal prison sentence was expedited by former POTUS Donald Trump, allowing the Pompano Beach native to come back home. He's maintained a pretty healthy presence on social media since being released, constantly interacting with fans via his Instagram live streams even in so far as joking with them about the clone conspiracy surrounding him. Aside from a few loosies, including a collab with YNW Melly, the rapper has yet to get the ball rolling on his next musical era. It might be arriving soon, however, as the rapper just shared a snippet of a brand new track.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL

Titled "Drive the Boat," the rapper shared a preview of the gritty new track via Instagram. He spits on the track:

Roll out the Benz like a bodybuilder/ I shoot a n*gga in the head I face time a n*gga/ I told her man don't call my phone when I be vibin with her/Drop her a bracelet off the drone cus I'm a fly lil n*gga/Everything I say turn into a quote boy go ask Meg thee Stallion/I ask her let me drive the boat they thought I was Lil Yachty.

While the rapper initially came for Megan thee Stallion for allegedly taking his phrase "drive the boat" without showing him any love, he quickly sidetracked from his initial statements about her.

"Make a whole career off of taking one Lil piece of my sh*t & I B Coming For My Money," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet about Megan allegedly stealing his "drive the boat" phrase. "Baby ain't have to go out her way to give my credit but the opportunity came to her."

He then took a step back from his comments, sending love over to the Houston Hottie instead. "Congratulations Tho Lol I Just Be Bullsh*tting You Good Black Queen I Salute That Shit #KeepItUp," he wrote under one of her posts.

It's likely the line meant no harm, but it does seem like he's taking a stance as the undisputed originator of "drive the boat."

