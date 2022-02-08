Kodak Black Previews New Album With "Grinding All Season"

The last few months have been incredible for Kodak Black. The Florida-based rapper had a quiet few years as he was battling multiple legal cases, failing to come through with any certified hits. However, after the release of "Super Gremlin" last year, that all changed. At the beginning of 2022, Kodak is back on top of the rap game, having the highest-charting hip-hop song on the Billboard Hot 100 for the last few weeks. As "Super Gremlin" continues to gain popularity, the 24-year-old shared a preview of one of his upcoming albums, dropping his new single "Grinding All Season" on Tuesday (February 8) with a music video.

The self-directed music video shows Yak cooking up in the kitchen, hanging in the 'hood, and doing donuts in fast cars. "Grinding All Season" has not been announced as one of the songs on Kodak's upcoming albums, for which two will be dropping this year. Previously, the rapper teased an upcoming collaboration with Ed Sheeran, which he plans on dropping soon.

Listen to "Grinding All Season" below and let us know what you think of it in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

Hellcats, Demons, 'vertibles, 'Raris

Diamonds gleamin', vultures, zombies

Checkbooks, laptops, long knife, fat Glock

Trap full of them Glocks, n***a

Backwood full of opps, n***a