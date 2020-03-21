Kodak Black is behind bars but that's not preventing him from tapping in with his fans every once in a while. This week specifically felt like he's had more to say than usual but perhaps that's due to the Coronavirus pandemic that's taking over the globe. His team is largely passing on the messages on his behalf but last night, the rapper made a rare appearance on Instagram Live. It seems that since prisons are implementing social distancing practices, he spoke to his friends via video chat where they were able to send out a message from him.

Overall, it seems like Kodak is in good spirits, despite a tumultuous few months. The rapper claimed he was being mistreated inside of the prison over the last few months, though that seems to have changed recently.

The Miami rapper is scheduled to be released in 2022 after he was sentenced to 46 months in prison for lying on a gun application in the state of Florida. However, he recently pleaded guilty to another gun charge near the US-Canada border in Buffalo where he's looking at another 2-7 year sentence. The thing is that the sentence will run concurrently with the federal firearm sentence that he's currently serving.