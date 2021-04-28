UPDATE:

Kodak Black's legal team has issued a statement on the case:

Today Bill Kapri took a plea to the legal charge of assault, a non sex offense, and received 18 months probation. This was a change of charge from the original charge. Having consistently denied these 5 year old allegations, he entered this plea in order to resolve the matter.

Ever since Kodak Black became one of the Hip-Hop community's most beloved younger acts, the Flordia artist's career has been plagued with legal issues, and his sexual assault case in South Carolina has been one of the toughest cases for Kodak to shake.According to AllHipHop, Kodak Black's six-year court case originally stemmed from a 2016 incident in which a girl claimed Kodak raped her and committed sexual battery in a hotel room after his performance at the Treasure City Nightclub in Florence, South Carolina.

As previously reported, the repercussions for the charges raised against Kodak could have resulted in the rapper facing up to 30 years in prison. Today, AllHipHop reports that, surprisingly, Kodak Black will not be serving any jail time at all regarding his ongoing sexual assault case. After visiting Florence, South Carolina to appear in court, the Bill Israel artist has reportedly entered a guilty plea, and his decision to do so has led to him receiving a drastically reduced sentence.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

According to AllHipHop, Kodak Black was hit with a 10-year sentence today, but thanks to his guilty plea agreement, his lengthy sentence was suspended for 18 months of probation and mandated counseling. Also of note, Kodak reportedly acknowledged his guilt and apologized to the victim during the court hearing.

Considering that the charges brought against Kodak could have led to the Florida artist serving 30 years behind bars, it's safe to say that Kodak the Finesse Kid has practically walked away scot-free from his endless sexual assault. This marks his second life-changing win within the criminal justice sentence this year, following former President Donald Trump's highly publicized last-minute pardon. As long as Kodak Black goes to his court-ordered counseling and follows the terms of his 18-month probation, the rapper will remain a free man.

[via]