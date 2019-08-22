Last week, several sources began reporting that Kodak Black would be altering his plea in the case that's kept him in jail for months. The Florida-based rapper was arrested outside of the Rolling Loud Festival on federal charges after he was accused of falsifying information on a gun application. Initially, he entered a plea of "not guilty" but it is suspected that he ended up striking a deal to serve either less time or no time at all to change his plea. As a result, it is now being reported that the plea change has been made official.

According to a local CBS affiliate in Miami, Kodak Black was in court for a hearing today where, as expected, he changed his plea to "guilty." His immediate future is unclear but he is due back in court for sentencing on November 13.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When filling out paperwork to obtain a firearm, Kodak allegedly ticked off "no" when he was asked if he has ever been convicted of a felony. However, back in 2016, he was indicted for criminal sexual assault, which is the reason why his application was flagged.

We will continue to keep an eye on the situation as it develops and provide updates as needed.