Kodak Black performed live in Orlando, Florida, Saturday night to a hyped crowd of thousands at the Orlando Amphitheater.

With regard to safety concerning COVID-19, the CEO of the venue explained to CBS-affiliate WKMG-TV that “we can only enforce masks when entering the venue.”

“Out Da Gate Entertainment” member, Haiti, said that they would be providing masks for anyone without a face-covering at the entrance to the venue: “We’re going to provide masks for people who don’t have any as well as security. We have officers that will be on hand.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In contrast to Black's massive crowd, Quando Rondo was also seen performing over the weekend, but to a noticeably smaller audience.

Black's performance comes days after he pleaded guilty to charges related to his sexual assault case in South Carolina. He reacted to the move on Twitter afterward.

“5 yrs later … both us just wanted to get this shit over wit AND I ain’t have to come off no money,” Black tweeted. “Ain’t gotta register as a sex offender or nun , shit that’s a play if you ask me lol y’all got me fucked up I ain’t dat freaky homie.”

He added, “Y’all b wanting a n-gga to go out sad homie wishing bad on a real n-gga I never seen it work. My heart goes out to all the girls out here getting raped and shit FORREAL , But I Ain’t Did That Shit.”