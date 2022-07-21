It looks like Kodak Black will be spending more time at home following his recent arrest. We previously reported that last week, Kodak was pulled over for allegedly having illegally tinted windows. During the traffic stop, the Florida rapper was taken into custody after police were said to have found Oxycodone pills. He paid a $75K bond and was released from jail the following day, and later, his lawyer contested that the pills were prescribed.

The attorney also referenced Kodak being shot earlier this year and the alleged abuse the rapper faced in prison, arguing that the pills were from Kodak's physician to manage his pain.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Kodak would go on to taunt the police officers who arrested him, and while he was having fun at their expense, XXL reported that there has been a development in the case. Yesterday (July 20), Kodak was reportedly put on house arrest with an electronic monitor. He was on supervised release but that was revoked, and now, the rapper will reportedly need to endure drug testing and regular check-ins with his probation officer.

Additionally, if Kodak has any performances or wants studio time, his legal team will have to formally petition the court for permission. He is reportedly facing possession and trafficking charges.

