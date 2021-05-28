Kodak Black Offers Extended Live Performance Of New Song "Oracle"

Kodak Black just came through with a stripped-back acoustic version of one of his latest songs.

Kodak Black came through with his latest album, Haitian Boy Kodak, just two weeks ago and it has consistently received praise from his day one fans. Kodak is an artist who has evolved over the years and with each new release, he looks to enhance his artistry and deliver something new. Kodak has also been known for packing his emotions into his music, which was evident on the track "Oracle." While this song is just shy of three minutes long, the artist has now turned it into an 8-minute epic thanks to his latest music video for the track.

As you can see above, Kodak is performing the song in front of a purple backdrop. In the background, we have one man on percussion, while another gentleman plays an electric guitar. There is a slow intimate feel to this performance, all while Kodak raps in a lowkey manner all while pouring his emotions into each and every line. It's a dope performance and if you're a Kodak fan, this is definitely a must-watch.