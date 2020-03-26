Kodak Black has already been transferred to a different prison because of his complaints earlier this year, moving from Florida to Kentucky. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, he has been moved once more, this time calling New York his home.

Somehow, the 22-year-old rapper has access to a phone behind bars. He has been sharing updates on a regular basis, posting pictures of himself and sharing his postal address for fans to send him mail. Informing his supporters that he is no longer at the Kentucky penitentiary, the recording artist told the world that he was transferred to New York, where he will stay until the coronavirus health crisis ends.

"This Where I’m At Until This Corona shit Ova Wit," wrote Kodak Black on Twitter, sharing the address for Niagara County Jail in New York.

The rapper is currently serving time for falsifying information on a gun application. He lied about being a convicted felon on the paperwork, leading to his harsh sentence of over three years.

Despite being moved twice in a matter of months, Kodak Black is holding his head high, thinking of what's waiting for him on the outside. Earlier today, he shared a photo of actress Zendaya on his Instagram page, shooting his shot at the star and hoping that she's available when he's released.



Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Free Yak.