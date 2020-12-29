The COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions of people to be separated from their loved ones during the holidays. The public has taken to social media to express their unhappiness with keeping their loved ones at bay in order to hinder the spread of coronavirus, but incarcerated citizens don't have a choice but to spend the family-friendly season alone. Last year, Kodak Black pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges and was later sentenced to 46 months in prison. The rapper is making the most of his sentence as he offers apologies to those he offended, works on new music, and sends loving messages to his family.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

On Monday (December 28), Kodak Black posted two photos of his little boy with an adoring caption. "I Love You Son," the rapper wrote on Instagram. "I Miss You. See You Soon My Lil Sniper." When he wasn't taking to social media to share images of his son, Kodak was giving back to a Florida community. According to Yahoo, Kodak gifted 60 children and 100 families with gift cards, scooters, and other various toys.

"It was by invitation only, because we wanted to make sure that everyone got toys, and everyone got candy," the rapper's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, said. Check out Kodak's post below along with a flyer from the event.

