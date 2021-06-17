Kodak Black is under fire after posting a video of his recent phone call with Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen, who apologized to the rapper for opposing a proclamation of his charitable work in the Sunshine State. The proclamation was issued by Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, but his fellow Commissioner Bogen was not fond of the decision, publicly opposing it. During his phone call with Kodak Black, Bogen repeatedly apologized to the rapper for going against him.

The apology was recorded and published on Yak's ultra-popular Instagram page, where it quickly racked up 500,000 views. However, it was promptly deleted with no reason given as to why. Perhaps, Kodak received a warning because, in the state of Florida, it's illegal to record somebody without their consent. Kodak could potentially land himself in hot water for the video.

This comes after the rapper gave a shoutout to former President Donald Trump. Celebrating a birthday within a few days of the former POTUS, Kodak stated that he would like to see Trump back in the White House soon, rocking a bunch of MAGA gear in the video. It makes sense that he would continually support Trump-- after all, Trump's pardon is the reason why Kodak isn't incarcerated right now.

Hopefully, this doesn't create any issues for Kodak down the road. He's got enough to worry about already.

