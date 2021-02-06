Kodak Black has remained low key since his release from prison in January. He was among those that former president Donald Trump pardoned on his way out of the White House. Yak's legal troubles aren't completely done but after the many complaints of being mistreated in prison, it seems he can somewhat breathe easily for the time being. At the very least, he can get back to his regularly scheduled program.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Yak's lawyer insisted that the rapper would be laying low until he felt comfortable enough to pop out. It looks like Kodak is back in his comfort zone. Last night, the rapper popped out for the first time since his release in January to a packed club in Tampa, FL. Though there weren't many masks seen within the facility, Kodak did come out with some sort of face protection in the form of a diamond-encrusted Sniper Gang mask.

Earlier in the evening, Kodak Black was spotted at an event in Tampa, FL where he was honored for his efforts in the community. The rapper commented after the honor where he and his team committed to paying the tuition for the children of two fallen FBI agents.

Kodak Black made his first appearance since his release this week where he linked up with Johnny Dang for some new grills. The rapper's release prompted conspiracy theorists to believe that the Florida rapper could very well be a clone. Read more about that here.