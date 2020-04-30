Florida rapper Kodak Black has been moved around a bunch since getting locked up last year on gun charges but it appears he's back in Kentucky. The star was transferred to a New York prison for a short time during the coronavirus outbreak but, according to his new mailing address, he has been sent back to Big Sandy and is requesting some material from his fans to keep him busy.

Requesting personal letters from his fanbase, Kodak Black gave some clear guidelines as to what is allowed past the guards.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"Y’all Strike @ Me But Make Sho Y’all Don’t Write On The Back Of The Page, Only The Front Side & No More Than 5 Sheets," wrote Yak on Instagram. Anything longer than five pages may be confiscated.

He's also looking for some viewing material for his cell walls, requesting photos to get through the day.

"Shoot A N***a Some Pics Too," he added at the end.

Kodak Black has been active on social media despite being in prison. He recently asked Nas to feature on one of his upcoming songs, also urging Megan Thee Stallion to join his team and fight for his freedom.

Will you be writing to Kodak Black?