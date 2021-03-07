Kodak Black returned home earlier this year after former POTUS Donald Trump pardoned the rapper, expediting his federal prison sentence and allowing him to come home early. Since then, the Pompano Beach native has done a pretty good job at staying in close contact with fans, often taking to Instagram live to speak directly to his followers and address any pressing rumors. Most recently, Kodak has taken some time to respond to the rumor that he is in fact a clone and the real Kodak remains in prison. Making light of the slightly outrageous allegation, the rapper has just recently suggested he needs a slight software update.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Speaking to fans on Instagram live, he jokingly responded to a fan who asked him to pronounce something. "They say give us a glee? I can't say glee y'all know I'm a clown I don't know how to do it. I don't know how. That's the only thing that the software," he explains.

"You gotta understand like you gotta wait until like 2025 when the software is like all the way up to date, they ain't gave me everything yet, know what I'm saying? It's certain lil things I can't do, like," he pauses before jokingly glitching and mispronouncing his stage name, "Kodey-yack, Kodey-yack, Kodey-yack Black, know what I'm saying?"

His Kodak-esque sense of humor in light of the whole ordeal is quite admirable. He recently stirred controversy for mushing a piece of cake in his son's face, while some summed up the criticism to overreactions. Check out the clip below and let us know what you think.