Kodak Black Is Running Like "Harriet Tubman" On His Latest Release

Kodak Black may be serving time behind bars at the moment for his federal weapons charge, but that hasn't stopped him from being in the holiday spirit this year. Days after donating cash & gifts to families in Broward County, the Florida native is now gifting fans some new music on this Christmas Day. Kodak decided to come through and share the new song called “Harriet Tubman,” which of course is named after the political activist.

Over production Dyryk & Kaixen, Kodak reflects on his life and tough come up, rapping about needing to run his whole life, and feeling like “Harriet Tubman” in the process. “Feel like Harriet Tubman, I aint stop, I kept running/ They was actin’ funny, I said the money train coming/ I feel like Harriet Tubman,” he raps. It's unclear if this will see life on his forthcoming Kill Bill project or just serve as a holiday present for the fans in the meantime, but either way we're here for it.

Take a listen and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

I ran up out of love, I ran up out of love

You say you had enough, so I went out to the club

Cant drink cause Im too young, but today Im getting drunk

So muth’fuckin tired, been running all my life

I've been running all my life, I've been running all my life

Harriet Tubman, I've been running all my life