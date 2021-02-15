It's been less than a month since Kodak Black's been out and while he has fulfilled his musical obligations with the release of two new singles, he's also putting his mouth is when it comes to his philanthropic duties. The rapper had shown interest in doing more charitable work after his release from prison, even pledging a $1M donation to a charity if Trump released him (the tweet has since been deleted, apparently).



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

On Sunday, the rapper announced the Meadow Pollack Scholarship fund during a visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida on the three-year anniversary of the deadly shooting that claimed 17 lives. The rapper appeared alongside the mayor and other city officials at the memorial service where there were roughly 100 guests in attendance.

Kodak was specifically at the memorial to honor Meadow Pollack, a student that died during the mass shooting. Kodak's lawyer told TMZ that he was Meadow Pollack's favorite artist which inspired the rapper to commemorate her with a scholarship in her name. Kodak reportedly established a $100K scholarship fund at the Nova Southeastern University Law School where Meadow's brother, Hunter, is attending. The scholarship will go towards students who want to study criminal justice reform.

"I’d like to thank @KodakBlack1k for joining us last night to honor the Parkland Victims. Kodak was Meadow’s favorite musician. His compassion to help others is truly sincere. He’s pledged to start a scholarship in Meadow’s honor, and I applaud him for his efforts," Hunter tweeted.

A video of the rapper's attendance was shared on social media where he made a speech and lit a candle with Hunter in honor of the victims.

[Via]