Kodak Black's career knows no bounds. At just 24 years old, the "Love & War" hitmaker has accomplished things that most can only fantasize about, but from the sounds of things, he's got his sights set on achieving even more momentous milestones.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Yak took to his Instagram Story to publicly address two of the biggest names in the industry – 50 Cent and Tyler Perry. "I got movie ideas I wanna pitch to Tyler Perry or 50 Cent," the recording artist began.

Astrid Valigorsky/Getty Images

"If you know me and can see [past] the internet antics then you know that I'm really an intellectual young man, so with that being said, I have some VERY INTERESTING scripts."

As HipHopDX notes, it doesn't seem that either of the movie/television moguls has responded to the Back For Everything artist's plea quite yet, but if we know Kodak, it's not likely that he'll give up hope anytime soon.

@kodakblack/Instagram

Just a few weeks ago, the controversial figure revealed in an interview that he has a huge dream of collaborating on a track with Beyoncé, even sharing the two bars that he's already got written for her to sing on the hook while he handles the rest.

In other Kodak Black news, we recently sat down with the rapper's ex, Young Money signee Mellow Rackz, who opened up about how her fellow Floridian helped put her on with a huge co-sign – read more about that here, and let us know if you'd watch one of Yak's movies in the comment section.

