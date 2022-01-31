Kodak Black has become known for his fun-loving and trolling nature on social media. From showcasing a recent theft, to responding to his detractors in his typical IDGAF attitude, social media is Kodak's playground. He often also uses the platform to profess his love for his preferred female celebrity of the moment-- in the past, we've seen him pull out the stops for both Zendaya and Cardi B's sister, Hennessy Carolina. This is mostly in good fun, as the rapper is reportedly close to locking down his baby mama, whom he recently threw a baby shower for.

Nonetheless, whatever the case with Kodak's real-life relationships, the rapper isn't letting up on his new target: buzzing artist on the rise, DreamDoll. The rapper has made it known through several IG posts as well as an IG story, that he has his eye on this lady, even asking her to be his Valentine by way of some baked goods. He's since deleted at least two IG posts that feature DreamDoll, one which was a gallery post that included shots of her interspersed between photos of Kodak. Perhaps he's thinking better of his approach (or gearing up for an even bigger move).

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Check out the posts captured by TNT below, and we'll keep you posted to see how Kodak's lastest crush unfolds. No response from DreamDoll yet.

For more on DreamDoll, check out our On the Come Up interview with the rapper here.

As Kodak attempts to figure out his love life (and so do we, to be honest), the streams continue to go up for his new "Super Gremlin" single, which is already certified platinum.



