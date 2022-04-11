Kodak Black has been granted "non-reporting probation," according to his attorney, Bradford Cohen. Following the new ruling, Black will be able to go on tour.

"The Judge has granted non reporting probation," Cohen posted on Instagram, Sunday. "He will be able to move to any state he would like to go and is clear to go on tour. Great news. I love to see growth in all my clients and especially my main man."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

While Black is having the restrictions on his probation loosened, the idea of his probation being fully terminated was rejected by Judge Jose Martinez.

“It is hereby ordered and adjudged that Defendant’s Motion for Early Termination of Supervised Release is denied without prejudice,” the judge ruled. “However, Defendant’s supervised release shall be converted into a non-reporting status. Defendant shall comply with all conditions of non-reporting supervised release, as set forth by U.S. Probation.”

A temporary lift was recently given to Black which allowed him to travel to Dubai for a special concert with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

While Black was able to get out of prison early due to Donald Trump commuting his sentence, the former President still kept his probation intact.

Black violated his probation back in 2021 after MDMA was detected in his system.

