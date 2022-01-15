Although we are only 15 days into 2022, Kodak Black has already created a year's worth of headlines. Being the attention magnet that he has always been, Yak seems to be leveling up in that aspect early on this year.

Most recently, Kodak Black let his frustrations out on his Instagram story yesterday after his car ran out of gas while he was driving. On the side of the road while he waited to get picked up, Kodak noticed a dead opossum that had been ran over, only worsening his mood: "This girl, we supposed to just be together. I hate that pussy a** sh*t bro. This girl just made me mad, all kinds of sh*t. Threw my whole f***ing vibe off bruh. N***a f***ing ran out of gas, all kinds of sh*t bro. N***a had to pee, all kinds of sh*t. I ran out of gas right by the f***ing exit. Motherf***ing opossum right here... I hate this pussy a** sh*t bro I'm gonna kill somebody!"

It is not clear which girl he is talking about in the video, considering earlier this week, his girlfriend broke up with him because he had his newly signed artists dancing on him at the Florida Panthers hockey game. At first, it appeared he was having sex with her in the suite at the arena, but an alternate camera angle proved it was just dancing, but that he was still displaying infidelity.

Either way, it seems it has been a rollercoaster week for Kodak. Check out the video of his rant after his car ran out of gas below.