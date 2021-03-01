Kodak Black is tired of being called a clone following his prison release. Much like the conspiracy theories surrounding Gucci Mane after he was released from prison a few years back, Kodak is fighting back the narrative that he was cloned by the government, tackling Gucci himself after running into the rapper recently.

After the Broward County native admitted that the clone speculation was beginning to anger him, Gucci Mane trolled the rapper after running into him, continually insisting that he was duplicated while in prison. "Is this the clone or the real one? @kodakblack," asked Guwop on Instagram, posting his conversation with Kodak on his Stories. While Yak seemed amused by the encounter, he jokingly called out Gucci directly afterward, hopping into his own car and throwing some funny insults.

"Ay you, ay you n***a, Gucci Mane, Radric Davis, Wizzop, Guwop, all that. I'm glad my comeback game wasn't too much on point tonight, n***a," said Kodak. "When you said, 'oh, is you a clone?', you know what I should have hit you with? 'B*tch, I might be!' That's what I should have told your little ugly ass. You got that smooth ass haircut but no waves on that motherf*cker. All that motherf*cking pomagrenade [sic], all that grease on that motherf*cker and you got no waves on there. Ayo, Keyshia! You need to make some product, wave product, for that n***a. Smooth ass haircut, not a damn ruffle up there."

It's clear that Kodak's roast of Gucci Mane was all in good fun. In the video of the two together, they seemed to really vibe with each other. After all, they've collaborated on numerous occasions, including on "Wake Up In The Sky" with Bruno Mars.