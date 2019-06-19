It's undeniable that XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was a beloved young man and artist who was admired by millions of fans. As many in the music world mourn his loss on the one year anniversary of his murder, there's one rapper who reportedly went above and beyond to lend financial support to XXXTentacion's infant son, Gekyume.

According to DJ Scheme, incarcerated rapper Kodak Black decided to honor his friend's memory by donating $50K to the five-month-old. Scheme tweeted, "Hey man shout out to @KodakBlack1k for sending 50 f*cking bands to Gekyume. That is a real f*cking human being." When the money was given wasn't made clear, but it's an honorable gesture, still.

In a statement to XXL, Scheme stated that there were plenty of people who made promises to support but Kodak was one of few who came through. "A lot of people said they wanted to help out but I don’t know how many actually did," Scheme said. "But what I do know is Kodak Black is an amazing person for this. Honestly, we could've just not said anything, but I felt like I had to because for someone who is going through so much already to reach out and help out my brother's son...Sh*t that’s a real ass human being."

Earlier today, Kodak released a new track and visual "Malcolm XXX" where he pays tribute to XXXTentacion by issuing comparisons between the slain rapper and the assassinated activist Malcolm X.