Kodak Black will reportedly be released from prison on November 3rd, 2022. The rapper was incarcerated after pleading guilty to illegal firearms possession.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

DJ Akademiks reported the new date on Twitter, Sunday: "Kodak Black has just got a new prison release date - November 3rd, 2022," he wrote.

Black was recently transferred to a new prison in Illinois, after claiming that guards at a maximum-security prison in Kentucky tortured him. The rapper claims he was subject to excessive humiliation and physical abuse. Black and his legal team have also complained about being located so far from Black's friends and family in Flordia. The distance has made it difficult for him to see visitors.

Despite his time in prison, Black has continued to release new music. Earlier this week, the Florida rapper dropped a new project titled Bill Israel, featuring Tory Lanez, JackBoy, Gucci Mane, CBE, and Lil Yachty.

He's also stayed active and light-hearted on social media. On Thursday, following the release of Bill Israel, he tweeted about his fandom for Ariana Grande: "I’m A Big Fan Of @ArianaGrande," he admitted on Twitter. "IDK IF IT Got Sumn To Do With Her Being From Florida but She Just Like Dat!"

