Kodak Black Gets Mischievous On "Hitting Houses"

Kodak Black has officially released his new studio album, Back For Everything. This is the Florida-based rapper's first new full-length project of the year, including his hit song "Super Gremlin," "Love & War," and one sole feature from Lil Durk.

As his fans dive into the tracklist, one of the early highlights for many has been "Hitting Houses." The 24-year-old rapper talks about his affinity for pulling off home robberies with his friend Deshaun, riding around in a stolen Audi and hitting as many homes as they can.

"I am not a thief, I just love stealin'," raps Yak on the new song.

We all know that Kodak can be pretty reckless... This song might not paint him in the best light but it definitely sounds good. What do you think about "Hitting Houses" and Yak's new album, Back For Everything? Let us know in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

I take flat screens, but I prefer jewelry

I am not a thief, I just love stealin'

I don't leave a mess and I be in a hurry

Ain't you got a check? So why you doin' burglaries?