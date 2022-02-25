mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kodak Black Gets Mischievous On "Hitting Houses"

Alex Zidel
February 25, 2022 11:04
324 Views
25
0
Atlantic Recording CorporationAtlantic Recording Corporation
Atlantic Recording Corporation

Hitting Houses
Kodak Black

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
35% (5)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Kodak Black details his affinity for pulling off home robberies on his new song, "Hitting Houses."


Kodak Black has officially released his new studio album, Back For Everything. This is the Florida-based rapper's first new full-length project of the year, including his hit song "Super Gremlin," "Love & War," and one sole feature from Lil Durk.

As his fans dive into the tracklist, one of the early highlights for many has been "Hitting Houses." The 24-year-old rapper talks about his affinity for pulling off home robberies with his friend Deshaun, riding around in a stolen Audi and hitting as many homes as they can. 

"I am not a thief, I just love stealin'," raps Yak on the new song.

We all know that Kodak can be pretty reckless... This song might not paint him in the best light but it definitely sounds good. What do you think about "Hitting Houses" and Yak's new album, Back For Everything? Let us know in the comments.


Quotable Lyrics:

I take flat screens, but I prefer jewelry
I am not a thief, I just love stealin'
I don't leave a mess and I be in a hurry
Ain't you got a check? So why you doin' burglaries?

Kodak Black Back for Everything new song new music robbery burglary
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kodak Black Gets Mischievous On "Hitting Houses"
25
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject