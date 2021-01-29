The life of an entertainment lawyer can be taxing for those that have clients who have serious run-ins with the law. Bradford Cohen is a criminal attorney with a roster of celebrity clientele, and recently, he's been a busy man. He reportedly represented both Lil Wayne and Kodak Black in their cases as both rappers were dealing with federal gun charges. We've previously reported on Weezy and Kodak receiving presidential pardons from Donald Trump on his last day in office, and now it seems Kodak is paying homage to his lawyer for all of his hard work.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

On January 20, Kodak was reportedly released from prison, and later, the rapper shared his first single since walking on free soil. This isn't the last legal battle that Kodak has to face, as he is still looking at charges in South Carolina in connection to accusations that he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman. As he awaits news about the progression of that case, Kodak decided to get some new ink to add to his collection of tattoos, including his lawyer's name along with a Star of David.

The rapper's latest piece of skin art is tattooed on the side of his hand, and it's already creating a conversation. We're not sure how Cohen feels about the tribute, but you can take a look at Kodak's new ink below.



Instagram