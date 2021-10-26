Florida rapper Kodak Black reportedly violated the terms of his release from prison last month by failing a couple of drug tests, and it has now been revealed that the tests were for ecstasy and cannabis.

The 24-year-old music superstar, who rapped in a song last week that he also takes PCP, has been ordered to complete a 90-day treatment program, and he was allowed by a judge to spend 30 of those days outside of Florida. However, because of his probation violation, Kodak has had to jump through hoops in order to attend Rolling Loud Festival in New York this weekend, where he's slated to perform on Friday.

According to a report from TMZ, Kodak will still be attending the festival after telling the judge that he would be there for strictly business. He will need to remain in contact with his supervised release officer, but he will be at the show.



This comes following the rapper's explanation of a troubling video that surfaced online, showing him dancing with his mother at an event and grabbing her butt before attempting to kiss her on the mouth. Kodak explained the video and said, "When I see my mama, homie, I adore her, homie. I kiss her feet, homie, what you talkin’ bout boy... Some of you n***as don’t even holla at your mama. Some of you n***as don’t even call your mama, homie. Some of you n***as don’t even spend time with your mama, homie."

