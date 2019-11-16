Kodak Black's career has, unfortunately, been filled with legal issues. In the past two years specifically, he's probably spent more time inside of prison than out. It won't change in the near future either as the rapper was hit with a 43-month sentence after he pled guilty in his case for falsifying gun applications. Unfortunately, it looks like his case hasn't ended yet.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

According to the Miami Herald, The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office filed two more counts against the rapper for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Each count carries a 30-year sentence as the rapper is considered a "habitual violent offender." It's unclear whether these sentences would run concurrently. This arrives just days after the judge sentenced him to less than four years in prison.

The rapper was arrested for lying about his criminal background on a federal document to purchase a registered firearm. The arrest occurred during Rolling Loud weekend in Miami moments before he was supposed to take the stage.

"Young people do stupid things and I normally give them a break for that," the judge told Kodak. “The problem is that you have been doing stupid things since 15.”

The 43-month sentence is in line with what Kodak and his lawyer initially pushed for. Days before his sentencing, his lawyer requested that the rapper get 3 to 3 and a half years.