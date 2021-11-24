Despite the troubling headlines that his antics have been inspiring as of late, Kodak Black is an artist who regularly gives back to his community. Earlier this summer, for example, the controversial rapper decided to help Florida residents endure the blazing heatwave by unloading a truck full of free AC units and helping residents install them.

Although he was eventually issued a cease-and-desist order from the Pompano Beach Housing Authority for disrupting the piece, Kodak Black didn't let that notice deter him away from future humanitarian efforts. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, Kodak has once again shown his philanthropic side by facilitating a free turkey giveaway across several South Florida communities.



Image via HNHH

According to TMZ, Kodak spent $14,500 on more than 5,000 turkeys, and his team handed them out in seven South Florida communities — including Fort Lauderdale, Delray Beach, Little Haiti, North Miami, Golden Acres, Sistrunk, and Sunland — over the course of three days.

Kodak Black was reportedly not present to hand out turkeys himself because he is still focused on completing his final stretch of rehab. Yet even though he was not personally delivering turkeys this Thanksgiving, the communities in South Florida will still likely be appreciative of his kind gesture.

Stay tuned for more Thanksgiving-related stories.

