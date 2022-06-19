Kodak Black shared a screenshot of himself facetiming 22Gz on Instagram, Friday, following the Brooklyn rapper's release from jail after being arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder. His bail was set at $500,000.

"Can’t Hold Da Snipe Back @22gzofficial," Kodak captioned the photo. "I’m Ready To See You Take The Whole New York Rap Scene Over Brother !!! Snipin & Twirlin."

22Gz is being accused of shooting three people in Brooklyn on March 6. Two victims were shot in the leg while a third was struck in the foot.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez described the crime as a symptom of "senseless gang rivalries."

“This shooting not only wounded the victim but endangered the lives of everyone in a crowded club,” Gonzalez said. “Senseless gang rivalries fuel much of the gun violence in our communities and I remain committed to vigorously prosecuting anyone who engages in this criminal conduct.”

22Gz was brought in prior to his performance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam festival. Police were waiting for him at John F. Kennedy airport as his plane landed.

Kodak is no stranger to run-ins with the law, having dealt with legal issues throughout his career. In 2021, he was pardoned by former President Donald Trump for a 2020 conviction regarding a firearms possession case.

