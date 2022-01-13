All that fun he was having has come back to bite him in the behind, but Kodak Black has returned to explain himself. Yesterday (January 11), the rapper's name entered the list of trending topics on social media after a video circulated of him at a hockey game. All seemed to be normal as Kodak was joined by a woman who posted online that it was their second date.

However, things took a turn when a hockey fan uploaded a video that showed the woman bent down with Kodak leaning over her as she twerked on him. The scene stunned those in the hockey arena but later, Kodak found himself in trouble with another woman he was dating.

We previously reported on these recent antics, as well as Kodak celebrating with the mother of his daughter at their baby shower. At the event, the two seemed happy as he slipped a ring on her finger, but following his hockey game controversy, the rapper claimed the dancing woman is just one of his artists and he's a single man.

"If I'm dealing with a person, I don't ever lead them on and make them feel like we in a relationship if we not," he said in a video. "I always let you know what I got going on in my life so you can make the decision if you wanna deal with me or not. I ain't gotta lie to nobody." He added that the mothers of his children are "forever" with him because they're "locked in," so "that's what the whole ring is about."

Watch Kodak Black explain his love life in his own words below.