Kodak Black Embodies Rasta Vibes In New "Z Look Jamaican" Visual

The rapper debuted a very fitting visual.

A little over a week ago, Kodak Black treated fans to his first official project since being pardoned by former POTUS Donald Trump. Haitian Boy Kodak is a fully solo 8-track effort from the Pompano Beach native that arrived after the release of various loosies like "Easter In Miami" and "Thugged Out" with YNW Melly.

Late last week, the proud Zoe debuted the video for "Z Look Jamaican" off his new EP. Directed by Young Chang, the visual sees the Florida rapper having a ball in the birthplace of reggae and rasta culture, dancing to music, hanging with the locals, and more. Of course, he also spends time doing donuts in the streets in addition to other neat activities. While also displaying his unwavering Haitian pride, Z dons a tracksuit with the Jamaican flag colors as he flirts with local ladies and rhymes over the beat.

On the track, he shows love to the name-dropped Caribbean island, spitting, “The Z a Rastafarian, the Z a Rastafarian Coupe, I’m skeeting off dust and it’s all rim to you, your daddy a Z, so what are you?"

This past weekend, Kodak took to social media to blast the music industry after catching wind of sales projections for his latest project. "#HaitianBoyKodak Is 'Expected' To Sale 22k First Week ? Ok Great," wrote the rapper. "Me Dropping The Same Day As Nicki And J.cole Is not an excuse for me Kuz I'm as Big an Artist as Them !"

"I Use To Sell 100K First Week Etc. But along the way the game Turnt gay !!!" he continued. "Even tho I get to singing to b*tches I signed up fa Gangsta Rap , Not This peekaboo ass sh*t where good hearted , Real individuals are forced to hide their support for you in public ... I can't Say It's Blackballing but it's alotta D*cksuckin & Ass Kissin Goin On [sideways laughing emojis]."

Check out the "Z Look Jamaican" video above and let us know how you like it.