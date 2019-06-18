Kodak Black Drops "Malcolm X.X.X." Video On Anniversary Of XXXTentacion's Death

Kodak Black releases a new video from "Dying To Live."

This past winter, Kodak Black released one of his most well-received albums to date. Some of his past work didn't stand well with his fanbase but Dying To Live showed a new side of the Florida spitter, reaching deep into his soul and showing true emotion. On "Malcolm X.X.X.," Kodak speaks about his peer XXXTentacion, saying that he's been thinking about him since he got to jail. With the artist now back behind bars, he's not slowing down with the content. He seemingly filmed a bunch of videos for his latest album because today, on the one-year anniversary of XXXTentacion's murder, Kodak has dropped the video for "Malcolm X.X.X."

The new video was released today to coincide with the celebration of XXXTentacion's life. While the entire song is not about the rapper, there are lines here and there that deal with X directly. Kodak Black takes on the role of Malcolm X, giving a speech and preaching during an on-air interview.



Kodak Black has been in jail since Rolling Loud in Miami. He was arrested for falsifying information on a gun application and because of his past offences, he was deemed too dangerous to be let out on bond.

