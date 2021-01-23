Kodak Black Drops "Last Day In" After Prison Release

Kodak Black is free, thanks to the work of his attorney and Donald Trump, of course. Just before Trump left the White House as the 45th President Of The United States, he granted a few pardons. Kodak Black and Lil Wayne were among those on Trump's list with the former officially exiting prison just the other day.

The rapper made his return to the rap game this morning with the release of his latest single, "Last Day In." The emotional tune has Yak reflecting on his return home from prison, offering a glimpse into the same type of vulnerability that made Dying To Live such an excellent body of work.

It's nice to have Yak back in the fold. Unfortunately for him, his legal issues continue. Even with the commutation, South Carolina prosecutors want the rapper in custody over a pending sexual assault charge. We'll keep you updated on more regarding Kodak Black's case. Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I done stood up in that water with all kind of divers

I done made it out the fire like a fire fighter

I've been clean in quarantine with a baddie

Ducked off, we ain't poppin' out until they find a vaccine

I told my lawyer, boy I love you like a daddy

I'ma catch a charge before I let them take advantage