Despite his recent setbacks, Kodak Black continues to give back to the community. Earlier today (October 26), we reported on Kodak testing positive for marijuana and MDMA, or Ecstacy. The Florida rapper has reportedly been ordered to complete a 90-day treatment program with a judge allowing him to spend 30 of those days outside of his home state.

Thankfully, for Kodak, he will still be able to perform at Rolling Loud New York this Halloween weekend. Ahead of his massive performance at the coveted festival, the rapper appeared alongside 99Jamz radio host Supa Cindy as they hosted an event highlighting breast cancer awareness.



Scott Dudelson / Contributor / Getty Images

Kodak has long stepped in for his local community including giving away free air conditioning units in the summer and gifting underprivileged kids during the holiday season. According to Cindy's team, Kodak reached out to her "because he wanted to do something for women who are battling, have battled or survived cancer."

In turn, Cindy got to work and reached out to local churches and organizations. Twenty-four women came to the event where Kodak gifted them with monetary donations, a wig, and other items including journals with a handwritten note from the rapper. Check out photos and videos of the event below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ð­ð¹ Supa Cindy ð©ð´ (@supacindy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Onsite! (@its_onsite)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffrey Bruno | Entrepreneur (@jeffreybcam)