According to his attorney, Kodak Black is giving away thousands of dollars worth in donations to families in need this holiday season. Attorney Bradford Cohen has revealed to TMZ that Kodak has authorized his team to send out toys to the Broward County Paradise Day Care Center children from 70 different families attend.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Cohen adds that Kodak will also be sending money and gifts to a family through the LightHouse For The Blind organization in Florida. The family has a child who is blind, Kodak plans to donate braille gifts,m voice-activated games, iPad, new mattresses and bedding, per TMZ.

His list of donations will also include a $1,000 gift to Rabbi Kaplan of Fort Lauderdale's Downtown Jewish Center Chabad, reportedly to contribute toward the construction of a new synagogue.

Currently, Kodak Black is incarcerated has he serves a sentence of 3 years and 10 months after being found guilty falsifying documents to obtain firearms when he failed to disclose that his criminal history on an application. His current stint in prison has not been without incident, either. Most recently, the rapper spoke out about a prison fight that landed him in solitary confinement. According to Kodak, he believes he was laced with an unknown substance prior to the altercation that left a prison guard hospitalized.